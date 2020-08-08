Sections
Home / India News / Manipur establishes 24x7 toll-free helpline number to ensure medical service

Manipur establishes 24x7 toll-free helpline number to ensure medical service

The Manipur government also a mobile team to follow-up with hospitals in the Imphal area during night hours (7pm to 6am).

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Imphal

The helpline was set up following the death of a young pregnant woman who was turned away from five hospitals. (Representative Phpto)

The Manipur government has set up a 24X7 toll-free helpline (1800-103-2015) to ensure that medical service is not denied to anyone after a young pregnant woman died Thursday after being turned away from five hospitals,

The state health department issued an order in this regard on Friday.

The step has been taken in the wake of the death of a young pregnant woman who was denied treatment by five hospitals on the ground of unavailability of doctors on August 6.

“In addition, a mobile team has been activated by the Directorate of Health services to follow-up with hospitals in the Imphal area during night hours (7pm to 6am)”, Principal Secretary (Health & Family welfare) V Vumlunmang said in his order.



The order also requested all hospitals in Manipur to cooperate and attend to patients without delay.

Friday’s order to establish a 24X7 toll-free helpline number, came after the department ordered an enquiry into the incident leading to death of 20 year old Kanpatliu Kamei wife of Roshan Balang, of Noney district who died along with her unborn baby at the casualty entrance of a private hospital around 4 am on August 6.

Another order issued by Vumlunmang on August 6 also instructed all Government and private hospitals to ensure that all patients who reach their facilities are attended to promptly, specially emergency and time bound cases.

To enable prompt Covid-19 testing, the State Government would provide rapid antigen kits to hospitals through the Directorate of Health Services, it assured.

Any violation of this order would be viewed very seriously and action would be taken under the Manipur Nursing Homes & Clinical Registration Act 1992 and Disaster Management Act 2005, the Principal Secretary’s order stated.

