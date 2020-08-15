Sections
Manipur extends Covid-19 lockdown till August 31

As of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in Manipur reached 4,390 while 2,438 people have recovered from the disease, said officials in Imphal.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 19:26 IST

By Sobhapati Samom, Hindustan Times Imphal

A girl buys surgical masks which are in high demand due to Covid-19 situation in Imphal. (AP File Photo )

Manipur authorities on Saturday extended the ‘complete lockdown’ till August 31 amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

The new state chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar who is the chairperson of state executive committee of the state disaster management authority, issued the order that stated new Covid-19 cases continued to be detected amongst people who have no history of travel outside the state.

“Locality based retail shops dealing with essential commodities like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk booths, poultry meat and fish will open in all districts from 8am to 2pm on all days except Sundays,” according to the order.

The wholesale shops in Thangal bazaar and Dharamshala shall remain open from 10am to 3pm on all days except Sunday to cater to requirements of retailers in the districts, it said.



Apart from roster opening of shops from 8am to 4pm in Thangal and Paona Bazar, all standalone shops like those selling construction material,hardware,electrical items,cement etc located outside Paona bazaar, Thangal Bazar and Nagamapal area are also allowed to open from 8am to 2pm, except those in bylanes between buildings, it added.

The state has been witnessing a ‘complete lockdown’ from 2pm of July 23 following reports of Covid-19 infections amongst a few people who have no history of travel outside the state.

As of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in Manipur reached 4,390 while 2,438 people have recovered from the disease, said officials in Imphal. The number of active cases is 1,939, the officials said adding that the recovery rate stood at 55.5%. Thirteen people have died of the disease in the state.

