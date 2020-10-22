Sections
Manipur hospital shuts down OPDs, admissions after staffers contract Covid-19

During the shutdown of JNIMS, authorities will carry out sanitization, fumigation and contact tracing/testing of all health care professionals in concerned wards, hostels, casualty and operation theatres.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:02 IST

By Sobhapati Samom, Hindustan Times Imphal

Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Manipur shut its OPDs, casualty department and new admissions for three days. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Manipur shut its normal OPD, casualty and new admission (non-Covid) for three days from Thursday after some health care staff tested positive for Covid-19, the hospital said.

However, treatment of Covid-19 patients and those in the hospital wards is continuing.

“In view of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and to prevent further spread of the same Covid-19 to all the health care professional (HCP) of JNIMS and general public, it is ordered that all OPDs, casualty and all new admissions of non-Covid in JNIMS will be stopped/closed for three days from October 22 (8 am) to October 25 (8 am),” said Prof Th Bhimo Singh, Director, JNIMS in an order on Wednesday.

During the shutdown period sanitization, fumigation and contact tracing/testing of all health care professionals in concerned wards, hostels, casualty and operation theatres shall be done in public interest, the order said.



According to Prof T Rajen, Medical Superintendent of JNIMS, so far around 148 health care professions including the doctors had tested positive for Covid-19.There are more than 600 health care professionals in JNIMS.

“During the shutdown period we are trying to take up certain measures to streamline the existing system by providing the necessary services so that the institute can serve the general public properly,” Prof Rajen said. He also said that at present the dedicated beds for the Covid-19 patients in the hospital are all occupied.

On the first day of the closure of the hospital on Thursday, the personnel of the Manipur fire services sanitized the hospital premises.

Chief minister N Biren Singh chaired a meeting on Covid-19 on Thursday and it resolved that the government will continue to provide all accommodation and equipment for treatment of those affected by the virus.

