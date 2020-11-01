Manipur issues new Covid-19 guidelines

A girl buys surgical masks which are in high demand due to Covid-19 situation in Imphal. (AP)

The Manipur government has issued a new set of coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related standard operating procedures (SoPs) in a bid to rein in the pandemic in the north-eastern border state.

Dr Rajesh Kumar, chief secretary, Manipur, who is also the chairperson of the executive committee of the state disaster management authority, issued a notification to this effect on Saturday.

The new guidelines seek to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour at neighbourhood, village and community levels, and various enforcement committees such as state, assembly, district and local levels that are being set up to create awareness about the contagion.

A state-level monitoring cell is also being constituted.

The new rules have directed that shops have to draw circles or squares in front in a bid to ensure adequate social distancing norms are adhered to by customers to keep the viral infection at bay.

“Shops that don’t comply with the social distancing rules will be forcibly closed for a week. Besides, the sale of tobacco products will be restricted in all neighbourhoods,” the guidelines stated.

Local Covid-19 awareness-cum-enforcement committees will keep a tab on the public who visit tea stalls, vegetable vendors, shops etc to ensure that all precautionary measures such as wearing of masks, maintaining adequate social distancing norms of at least six feet (ft) between two persons, frequent washing of hands and sneezing and coughing into elbow are adhered to.

Social ceremonies, rituals and funerals should be organised for immediate family members only, the new SoPs said. The maximum size of such gatherings has been restricted to 20. The public has been directed to stay at home and can go out under unavoidable circumstances, it stated.

Mingling with neighbours, friends or relatives, playing card games, gathering at tea stalls and loitering in public spaces should be avoided, it added.

A liqour ban has also been imposed.

Restrictions have been made for the entry and exit of outsiders at night, it further stated.

Covid-19 patients, who are quarantined at home, need to inform members of local Covid-19 awareness-cum-enforcement committees, who, in turn, will direct accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers to monitor them.

Manipur reported 18,502 cases and 168 viral disease-related deaths till Saturday. The state has 3,472 active Covid-19 cases. So far, 14,862 Covid-19 patients have recovered from their viral infection.

The state authorities have screened and tested 4,29,910 and 3,51,953 people, respectively, government officials said.

.