Manipur launches web portal to share Covid-19 related stories

“The platform will act as a source of positivity and showcase such stories that will reflect the perseverance and determination of the people of Manipur in fighting the global pandemic in the tiny state,“ Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 11:13 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Imphal

File photo: A girl buys surgical masks amid Covid-19 pandemic in Imphal, Manipur. (AP)

In a move to share Covid-19 related stories and track volunteering activities in the State, a web portal (manipurcovidstories.org) was launched in Imphal at a function held at Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal on Saturday.

The web portal features crowd-sourced stories collected from people who have been Covid-19 positive and recovered, volunteers who have worked at quarantine centres, selfless work carried out by individuals, NGOs, Civil Society Organisations and medical professionals, among others.

The stories are segregated in the form of texts, photo features and videos. The website will be managed by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Manipur and conceptualised and designed by Fluorescence Communications.

Formally launching the web portal, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh while speaking through a video message, said, “The platform will act as a source of positivity and showcase such stories that will reflect the perseverance and determination of the people of Manipur in fighting the global pandemic in the tiny state.“



He also appealed to the people of Manipur to share their inspiring stories about the fight against Covid-19 pandemic through this website. He further appreciated the efforts of all those who have been involved in the fight against the deadly virus due to which, so far, there hasn’t been any case of fatality due to coronavirus.

Various state cabinet ministers, such as Th Biswajit Singh, Karam Shyam, Losii Dikho, Awangbow Newmai, along with chief secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, DGP LM Khaute, principal secretary (health) V Vumlunmang and the directors of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), among others were present during the function.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Manipur has increased to 1,325 with 9 new cases while the total number of active cases stands at 658, according to official sources.

“In the last 24 hours, 28 persons were discharged from Covid-19 care centres of Meitram(16), Senapati (8) and Thoubal (4) after they were found Covid-19 free on a Real-Time PCR test,” said Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of the health department.

“The cumulative number of positive cases is 1,316. The number of active and recovered cases is 658 and 667 respectively. The recovery rate is 50.33 percent,” he added.

As on Saturday, a total of 2,91,947 persons were screened while 54,483 were tested for Covid-19 in the state.

