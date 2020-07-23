Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Manipur, Madhya Pradesh opt for stringent lockdowns

Manipur, Madhya Pradesh opt for stringent lockdowns

Rising number of cases have caused concern to the respective state governments.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 07:35 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Imphal/Bhopal

An aerial view of the city during complete lockdown induced by the state to curb coronavirus, in Bhopal. (ANI)

The Manipur government announced a seven-day stringent statewide lockdown while Madhya Pradesh announced a 10-day complete shutdown of Bhopal due to spike in coronavirus (Covid-19) cases.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in a social media post on Wednesday evening, said, “A strict 7 days Statewide Lockdown from 2 pm of July 23, 2020 has been imposed by a Cabinet decision at a Cabinet Meeting held today. The lockdown may be extended further for another week beyond 29 July 2020. I appeal to all to abide by the lockdown guidelines.”

The total number of positive cases in Manipur reached 2,060, while the total active and recovered cases stand at 642 and 1418, respectively.

“In the past 24 hours, 45 persons were confirmed as new positive cases ,”Dr Kh Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of health department said in an official press release.



The Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra on Wednesday evening said, “In view of magnitude of coronavirus spread in Bhopal, it will be under a 10-day complete lockdown from 8 pm on July 24 night to August 3 night. However, chemist shops, vegetable vendors, milk parlours, industries and government ration shops will remain exempted from the lockdown.”

As per the state health department, the Covid-19 patients tally in the MP has risen to 24,842 with 770 deaths among them.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bhagyashree calls Prabhas a ‘soft-spoken gentleman’
Jul 23, 2020 09:00 IST
HC directs DU to consider giving degrees, mark sheets online to students
Jul 23, 2020 08:59 IST
Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark... again
Jul 23, 2020 08:57 IST
In UP Board’s new English books, English authors out, Indian authors in
Jul 23, 2020 08:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.