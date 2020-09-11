Manipur man, who reunited with family after 40 years, found dead near his village

Gambhir’s body was spotted by the joggers who passed the area early on Thursday morning. (Image for representation)

A man from Manipur, who was reunited with family in 2018 after he went missing for 40 years, was found dead at a bridge near his native village, sources said on Friday.

The man was identified as Khomdram Gambhir Singh, 72, a resident of Khumbong Mamang Leikai in Manipur’s Imphal West district, and was spotted by the joggers who passed the area early on Thursday morning, sources said.

“We received the information about the incident on Thursday morning,” a police officer stationed at Patsoi police station under Imphal West district said. A team of police rushed to the spot followed by a team of mobile forensic team along with concerned officials for necessary procedure, the official added.

At the request of Gambhir’s family and subsequent submission of a declaration, no case was registered in connection with his death, the sources said.

Gambhir, a former member of paramilitary Manipur Rifles, had disappeared from his locality in the late 1970s. He was finally traced to the streets of Mumbai in April 2018 after a video of him singing a Hindi song in Mumbai’s Bandra locality was surfaced online.

A warm welcome greeted the old man on his remarkable return to his native place on April 19, 2018, after the Manipur police team coordinated with their Mumbai counterpart.

Since then, Gambhir had been staying with his younger brother. According to family sources, Gambhir had once expressed the desire to go out of the state.