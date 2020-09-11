Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Manipur man, who reunited with family after 40 years, found dead near his village

Manipur man, who reunited with family after 40 years, found dead near his village

The man was identified as Khomdram Gambhir Singh, 72, a resident of Khumbong Mamang Leikai in Manipur’s Imphal West district.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 17:07 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Imphal

Gambhir’s body was spotted by the joggers who passed the area early on Thursday morning. (Image for representation)

A man from Manipur, who was reunited with family in 2018 after he went missing for 40 years, was found dead at a bridge near his native village, sources said on Friday.

The man was identified as Khomdram Gambhir Singh, 72, a resident of Khumbong Mamang Leikai in Manipur’s Imphal West district, and was spotted by the joggers who passed the area early on Thursday morning, sources said.

“We received the information about the incident on Thursday morning,” a police officer stationed at Patsoi police station under Imphal West district said. A team of police rushed to the spot followed by a team of mobile forensic team along with concerned officials for necessary procedure, the official added.

At the request of Gambhir’s family and subsequent submission of a declaration, no case was registered in connection with his death, the sources said.



Also read: Bihar medical aspirant shoots self while taking selfie with father’s pistol

Gambhir, a former member of paramilitary Manipur Rifles, had disappeared from his locality in the late 1970s. He was finally traced to the streets of Mumbai in April 2018 after a video of him singing a Hindi song in Mumbai’s Bandra locality was surfaced online.

A warm welcome greeted the old man on his remarkable return to his native place on April 19, 2018, after the Manipur police team coordinated with their Mumbai counterpart.

Since then, Gambhir had been staying with his younger brother. According to family sources, Gambhir had once expressed the desire to go out of the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
Sep 11, 2020 17:44 IST
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Sep 11, 2020 17:44 IST
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
Sep 11, 2020 16:14 IST
India, China differences remain despite five-point consensus on easing tensions
Sep 11, 2020 16:33 IST

latest news

Rajasthan govt to work on action plan for introduction of cheetahs
Sep 11, 2020 18:12 IST
Kangana must get justice: Ramdas Athawale demands compensation, meets Maha Guv
Sep 11, 2020 18:15 IST
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde moves court against NIA’s extension of his custody
Sep 11, 2020 18:07 IST
PM Modi remembers 9/11 anniversary along with two important events for India
Sep 11, 2020 18:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.