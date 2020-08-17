Manipur orders probe, withdraws gallantry medal after students’ union flags corrupt cop

The Manipur police has constituted a three-member probe committee to find out how a sub-Inspector who was allegedly arrested for trafficking drugs worth more than Rs 3 crore in 2013, was recommended for the chief minister’s police medal for gallantry.

LM Khaute, Director General of Police Manipur issued an order in this regard on Sunday asking the committee to submit its report “within one week without fail”.

The probe was ordered after the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) alleged in a statement that sub inspector Beishamayum Debson Singh of Imphal East district police (Commando unit) was arrested allegedly along with 11 other policemen for trafficking drugs worth more than Rs 3 crore on April 28, 2013.

The AMSU had also demanded a high level enquiry into the antecedents of all the police personnel who were conferred gallantry awards this year.

Thanking the AMSU for bringing it to the notice of the government, Rehanuddin Choudhury, joint secretary (home) said in a statement that the government has withdrawn and cancelled the award of the gallantry medal to sub inspector Debson besides putting him under suspension for concealing the drug case pending against him.

According to the statement, one inspector E Roshan Singh of Imphal East district police who was found responsible for lapses in the initial processing has also been placed under suspension.

On the eve of the state’s Patriots’ Day celebration (August 13) to commemorate the 1891 Anglo-Manipuri war, the state home department named 13 police personnel for the chief minister’s police medal for gallantry and 7 other personnel for the chief minister’s police medal for outstanding devotion to duty.

Sub inspector Debson was listed sixth among 13 police personnel for the gallantry medal award which also carries a one-time cash award.

In a tweet on Monday, chief minister N Biren Singh wrote, “I sincerely appreciate the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU)for pointing out a rotten apple among the gallantry award winners of Manipur police. Those guilty will be dealt with as they deserved. Please continue the good work.”