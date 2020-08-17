Sections
Home / India News / Manipur orders probe, withdraws gallantry medal after students’ union flags corrupt cop

Manipur orders probe, withdraws gallantry medal after students’ union flags corrupt cop

Manipur’s Director General of Police ordered the probe to be completed in a week to find out how a tainted cop was recommended for a gallantry medal.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:08 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Imphal

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh paying tributes to martyrs of the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891. (https://twitter.com/NBirenSingh)

The Manipur police has constituted a three-member probe committee to find out how a sub-Inspector who was allegedly arrested for trafficking drugs worth more than Rs 3 crore in 2013, was recommended for the chief minister’s police medal for gallantry.

LM Khaute, Director General of Police Manipur issued an order in this regard on Sunday asking the committee to submit its report “within one week without fail”.

The probe was ordered after the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) alleged in a statement that sub inspector Beishamayum Debson Singh of Imphal East district police (Commando unit) was arrested allegedly along with 11 other policemen for trafficking drugs worth more than Rs 3 crore on April 28, 2013.

The AMSU had also demanded a high level enquiry into the antecedents of all the police personnel who were conferred gallantry awards this year.



Thanking the AMSU for bringing it to the notice of the government, Rehanuddin Choudhury, joint secretary (home) said in a statement that the government has withdrawn and cancelled the award of the gallantry medal to sub inspector Debson besides putting him under suspension for concealing the drug case pending against him.

According to the statement, one inspector E Roshan Singh of Imphal East district police who was found responsible for lapses in the initial processing has also been placed under suspension.

On the eve of the state’s Patriots’ Day celebration (August 13) to commemorate the 1891 Anglo-Manipuri war, the state home department named 13 police personnel for the chief minister’s police medal for gallantry and 7 other personnel for the chief minister’s police medal for outstanding devotion to duty.

Sub inspector Debson was listed sixth among 13 police personnel for the gallantry medal award which also carries a one-time cash award.

In a tweet on Monday, chief minister N Biren Singh wrote, “I sincerely appreciate the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU)for pointing out a rotten apple among the gallantry award winners of Manipur police. Those guilty will be dealt with as they deserved. Please continue the good work.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Forest department arrests 3 more in whale shark case
Aug 17, 2020 22:40 IST
Bihar govt rescues Covid patient allegedly held captive by hospital for failure to clear bills
Aug 17, 2020 22:40 IST
Nurse found dead in Amritsar; hospital manager among 4 booked
Aug 17, 2020 22:37 IST
Punjab minister assures action against culprits for manhandling health worker
Aug 17, 2020 22:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.