Manipur reports 16 new Covid-19 cases, state tally reaches 25

With 16 new cases tested and found positive for Covid-19, Manipur reported a total of 23 active positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, according to an official press note.

“Today 16 new cases are tested positive and out of this 15 are from Churachandpur centres and one from Imphal East centre,” said a press note from state Chief Secretary’s office in Imphal on Wednesday night.

“So far about 2,544 samples are tested and 25 cases have been detected positive.”

Of 16 patients, 10 are female. Last month, the first two positive patients of coronavirus in the state recovered from the disease and were subsequently discharged from the hospitals.

Given the rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the state cabinet in its emergency meeting on Wednesday reviewed the status of incoming stranded people.

The government said that it is following strict procedure and more than the prescribed norms to ensure the safety of the people.

“So far, all the cases are confined to the quarantine centres and there is no case detected from the general public in the society,” it said.

Six trains have arrived at Jiribam railway station, 220 kilometres west of Imphal, from Chennai, Punjab, Bangalore, Vadodara, Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

The sixth special train, carrying around 485 migrant labourers of the state, arrived at Jiribam on Wednesday morning. Soon after their arrival, the returnees were transported to their respective districts using the state transport buses following necessary medical procedures.

The press note informed that the health department has intensified the sample collection in 17 centres and testing capacity has been increased from the earlier level of 200 samples a day to 900. It will be further increased to 1,500 per day, the statement said.

After deliberation, the cabinet has decided to bring stranded people in phases. In the first phase, the trains arranged till May 25 will be allowed, it said. After the completion of testing of all people stationed in quarantine centres, the second phase of trains will be planned.

The state cabinet has also decided to segregate these incoming people from the existing inmates in quarantine centres and not to mix up them to control the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar, additional director and spokesperson of the state health department, confirmed the report of detecting 16 new positive cases of Covid-19 through two separate press releases issued at 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm respectively on Wednesday.