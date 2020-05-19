Sections
Manipur reports 2 new Covid-19 cases, state tally touches 9

A 64-year-old woman and her 23-year-old daughter were found Covid-19 positive in Manipur on Tuesday

Updated: May 19, 2020 21:20 IST

By Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times Imphal

A woman from Manipur carrying her child arrives to board the 'Shramik Special' train at Dehradun railway station during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Dehradun on Tuesday. (PTI File Photo)

As local residents, who were stranded in other states during the Covid-19 lockdown, continue to return to Manipur, the total number of people infected with the coronavirus disease went up to nine on Tuesday.

Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, Additional Director and spokesperson of the health department said that there seven active cases of the coronavirus disease in the state, while two people have recovered.

A 64-year-old woman and her 23-year-old daughter were found positive on Tuesday after their test was conducted at VRDL (Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory), RIMS (Regional Institute of Medical Sciences), health department’s statement said.

Stating that the duo left Delhi on May 14 and reached Imphal on May 16, the health department said, “all necessary precautionary measures are being taken.”



Meanwhile, a day after the special train from Gujarat’s Vadodara arrived carrying 593 stranded people, the fifth batch of around 536 people by a special train from Hyderabad at the Jiribam railway station, 220 km west of Imphal on Tuesday, official sources said.

According to sources, the returnees left for their respective districts in 24 buses after following necessary medical procedures, sources said.

On Sunday afternoon, the third special train from Bengaluru had arrived with 1,450 people, who later left on 43 buses for their respective districts. The first special train from Chennai carrying 1,140 people of the state had arrived on May 13.

As on Monday, the total number of people who returned to Manipur via bus stood at 5,785, while 4,237 people returned on trains, according to state’s Covid-19 common control room sources.

