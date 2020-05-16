Manipur reports fourth Covid-19 case amid return of stranded people

According to the statement, the fourth positive is a nursing professional who returned from Kolkata. (ANI)

Manipur reported its fourth case of Covid-19 on Saturday amid the return of local residents who had been stranded in other states.

“The fourth positive, confirmed on May 15, is a nursing professional who returned from Kolkata,” Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of the state health department, said in a statement.

“She is now admitted in JNIMS (Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences).”

The third person to test positive is also being treated at JNIMS, the statement said.

Describing the condition of both persons as stable, the statement added: “All close contacts of these two active cases are under close surveillance and all other necessary precautionary measures (have been) put in place.”

The first two Covid-19 patients in the state were discharged from two government hospitals on April 12 and 21. No new cases were recorded until the third case was detected on May 14.

The state’s capacity to test for Covid-19 has substantially increased to about 200 tests a day, according to the statement. This has been possible due to the introduction of the “pool testing” method.

The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and JNIMS have installed the “Truenat” medium for testing Covid-19, and this will further enhance the testing capacity.

“Till date, 1,900 samples have been tested,” the statement said. “Only four samples are positive.”

On Friday evening, the second special train carrying 932 residents of Manipur, who had been stranded in and around Punjab due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, arrived at Jiribam railway station, 220 km west of Imphal.

The first special train from Chennai, with 1140 stranded people, arrived at the same station on May 13.

The state administration is expecting two more special trains carrying residents of Manipur from Bengaluru and Vadodara.