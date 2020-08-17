Sections
Manipur’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 16, tally now at 4,569

Manipur had reported its first death related to the coronavirus disease on July 29 and the first case on March 24.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 07:32 IST

By Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Imphal

A girl buys surgical masks in Imphal, capital of Manipur, in this file photo. Sixteen people have died in the state due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). (AP Photo)

Manipur recorded three more deaths “due to COVID-19 and other co-morbid health conditions” on Sunday, taking the state’s toll to 16, officials said.

The first death relating to the coronavirus disease was reported in Manipur on July 29 and the first case on March 24.

“Today, three males aged 73 yrs (Imphal West district), 44 yrs (BSF personnel) and 94 yrs (Thoubal district) expired at JNIMS and RIMS respectively due to COVID 19 and other co-morbid health conditions,” Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, the additional director and spokesperson of the health department in Imphal said in a press release on Sunday evening.

“In the past 24 hours, 68 (42 male, 26 female) persons from the general population and 111 from the central armed police force (CAPF) were confirmed as new COVID 19 positive cases,” he said.



The Covid-19 cases are from Viral Research & Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences and other testing centres, it said. They are from Thoubal, Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Noney, Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, it added.

It also said that eight of them are returnees from other states and the rest 60 are locals without any significant travel history, adding that they are being shifted to the Covid care facilities. “All necessary medical precautionary measures like containment and contact tracing are in place,” it said.

In the past 24 hours, 194 people were discharged from CAPF, RIMS and seven Covid care centres including a district hospital, it said.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases is 4,569, including 1,192 CAPF personnel, while the cumulative number of discharged cases is 2,632, it stated.The number of active cases is 1,921 including 944 CAPF personnel. The recovery rate is 57.60%.

