Manipur’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 7, tally now at 2,831

Manipur recorded one more death due to Covid-19 disease on Sunday, taking the toll to seven, officials said.

“Today, one female aged 20 from Chandel district and in a temporary home at Imphal East expired due to co-morbid health conditions and Covidd-19,” said Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of the health department in a press release on Sunday evening. “The cumulative number of Covid-19 related deaths is now seven.”

The state had reported its first Covid-related death on July 29.

Meanwhile, 61 new cases from the general population and 14 security personnel belonging to the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) tested positive for Covid-19 in the state in the past 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 2,831. The active cases are 1087 while the recovered cases are 1737, an official release said.

All (except nine from Thoubal, one each from Kangpokpi and Senapati besides 37 from Imphal West districts) do not have significant travel history, the release said, adding that five cases from Imphal West district were under investigation. They are being shifted to the Covid care centres..

Thirty eight patients were discharged in the past 24 hours from RIMS,JNIMS, Covid care centres of Meitram,Kakching,Moreh and RD wing after they were found to be Covid-19 negative in RT PCR test, the release added.