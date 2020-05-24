Sections
Home / India News / Manipur’s Covid-19 tally goes up to 32 with three new cases

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:22 IST

By Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Sabir Husssain, Hindustan Times Imphal

A girl buys surgical masks which are in high demand due to COVID-19 situation in Imphal, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP)

Three more persons including a woman tested positive for Covid-19 in Manipur,taking the state’s tally to 32, health department officials said on Sunday.

Out of the 32, 28 are active cases. Four patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

“Two active cases of Covid-19 (one male and one female) were confirmed last night at the VRDL (Virus Research & Diagnosis Laboratory), RIMS(Regional Institute of Medical Sciences). The male is (32yr) is from Jiribam district. The female (25yr) belongs to Thoubal district,”

Dr Kh Sasheekumar Mangang, Additional Director and Spokesperson of state health department said in a statement.



Another active case (18-year-old) was confirmed on Saturday night at the VRDL, JNIMS (Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences), the statement said. The teenager who belongs to Churachandpur district had returned from Chennai.

The state’s first two positive cases of Covid-19 had recovered and were discharged from hospitals last month.

“The current recovery rate is 13.79 percent.”

The number of Covid-19 cases in the state has been rising after the arrival of stranded people of the state from various parts of the country. According to official reports, more than 10,000 people have returned to Manipur from different states.

