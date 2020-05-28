Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Manipur’s Covid-19 tally goes up to 55 with 11 new cases

Manipur’s Covid-19 tally goes up to 55 with 11 new cases

A patient, who was admitted to the JNIMS after showing symptoms of the viral disease, was discharged on Thursday after he tested negative a day before, the release added.

Updated: May 28, 2020 18:58 IST

By Sobhapati Samom, Hindustan Times Imphal

So far, nine Covid-19 patients have recovered in Manipur, including four in April. (ANI)

Manipur has reported 11 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in the last 24 hours, as the overall tally in the state rose to 55, health officials said on Thursday.

Dr Kh Sasheekumar Mangang, additional deputy director and spokesperson of the state health department, in a press release said that seven and four people tested Covid-19 positive at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal, respectively.

“The patients, whose conditions are stable, will be shifted to Covid-19 centres at RIMS and JNIMS,” the release said.

A patient, who was admitted to the JNIMS after showing symptoms of the viral disease, was discharged on Thursday after he tested negative a day before, the release added.



So far, nine Covid-19 patients have recovered in Manipur, including four in April. There are still 50 active Covid-19 positive cases in the state amid growing fears of a spike, as more people are arriving on a daily basis by all modes of conveyance because of the easing of lockdown restrictions, which were imposed from March 25 to contain the spread of the viral outbreak.

On Thursday, two special trains, carrying over 1,000 stranded people, from Kerala and Gujarat arrived at Jiribam railway station, the only railhead in the landlocked north-eastern state and located about 220 kilometres west of the state capital, Imphal.

Later, the passengers were taken to quarantine centres, as per the state government’s guidelines. So far, 17 special trains, carrying stranded people from Manipur, have arrived at Jiribam.

Similarly, 1,485 passengers, including 173 on Thursday, have come back by air after domestic flight services resumed on May 25.

Manipur has tested 6,834 people for Covid-19 till Wednesday. A total of 10,293 and 3,746 are lodged at community and institutional quarantine centres, respectively, the release added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Law school grads arrange flight for over 165 Jharkhand migrants stranded in Mumbai
May 28, 2020 19:18 IST
India can recover from the recession. Here is a plan | Analysis
May 28, 2020 19:13 IST
Documenting the story of India’s migrant distress | Analysis
May 28, 2020 19:10 IST
The end of autonomy for Hong Kong | HT Editorial
May 28, 2020 19:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.