Manipur’s Covid-19 tally goes up to 55 with 11 new cases

Manipur has reported 11 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in the last 24 hours, as the overall tally in the state rose to 55, health officials said on Thursday.

Dr Kh Sasheekumar Mangang, additional deputy director and spokesperson of the state health department, in a press release said that seven and four people tested Covid-19 positive at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal, respectively.

“The patients, whose conditions are stable, will be shifted to Covid-19 centres at RIMS and JNIMS,” the release said.

A patient, who was admitted to the JNIMS after showing symptoms of the viral disease, was discharged on Thursday after he tested negative a day before, the release added.

So far, nine Covid-19 patients have recovered in Manipur, including four in April. There are still 50 active Covid-19 positive cases in the state amid growing fears of a spike, as more people are arriving on a daily basis by all modes of conveyance because of the easing of lockdown restrictions, which were imposed from March 25 to contain the spread of the viral outbreak.

On Thursday, two special trains, carrying over 1,000 stranded people, from Kerala and Gujarat arrived at Jiribam railway station, the only railhead in the landlocked north-eastern state and located about 220 kilometres west of the state capital, Imphal.

Later, the passengers were taken to quarantine centres, as per the state government’s guidelines. So far, 17 special trains, carrying stranded people from Manipur, have arrived at Jiribam.

Similarly, 1,485 passengers, including 173 on Thursday, have come back by air after domestic flight services resumed on May 25.

Manipur has tested 6,834 people for Covid-19 till Wednesday. A total of 10,293 and 3,746 are lodged at community and institutional quarantine centres, respectively, the release added.