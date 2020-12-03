Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Manipur’s Nongpok Sekmai police station bags award for being India’s best

Manipur’s Nongpok Sekmai police station bags award for being India’s best

Earlier, Manipur’s Nambol and Imphal West city police stations were declared the best in 2018 and 2019

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 15:05 IST

By Sobhapati Samom, Hindustan Times Imphal

Nongpok Sekmai police station was established on April 8, 2015. (Sourced)

The Union home ministry has named Manipur’s Nongpok Sekmai police station the best in the country. Amit Shah, the Union home minister, virtually presented a trophy to the police station’s in-charge, inspector Keisam Premkumar Mangang, on Wednesday during an ongoing three-day virtual meeting of police chiefs from across the country.

Nongpok Sekmai police station was established on April 8, 2015.

Also read | Manipur imposes night curfew till December 31 to check Covid spread

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 sought the laying down of parameters for grading police stations on the basis of their performances and citizens’ feedback to rank the top 10 among them annually. An annual assessment has since conducted to recognise 10 best police stations nationally and in each state and territory.

Earlier, Manipur’s Nambol and Imphal West city police stations were declared the best in 2018 and 2019.

In a tweet, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh wrote, “Congratulations to Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District on being conferred the #BestPoliceStationAward2020 of the country by Union Home Ministry. The award is in recognition of the professionalism, hard work, dedication and community oriented policing by the #Manipur Police.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 04, 2020 05:30 IST
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
Dec 03, 2020 14:26 IST
Dilli Chalo protest: Centre, farmers begin fresh talks; MSP assurance on the table
Dec 03, 2020 14:07 IST
No night curfew in Delhi as of now, AAP govt informs Delhi high court
Dec 03, 2020 14:36 IST

latest news

Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor daughter in Odisha
Dec 03, 2020 15:24 IST
‘One should age gracefully, make room for youngsters’
Dec 03, 2020 15:22 IST
Rajasthan: Bharatpur police launches multi-stakeholder campaign to check child marriages
Dec 03, 2020 15:20 IST
Indo Gangetic plain global hotspot of atmospheric ammonia, IIT Kharagpur study
Dec 03, 2020 15:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.