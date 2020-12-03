Manipur’s Nongpok Sekmai police station bags award for being India’s best

The Union home ministry has named Manipur’s Nongpok Sekmai police station the best in the country. Amit Shah, the Union home minister, virtually presented a trophy to the police station’s in-charge, inspector Keisam Premkumar Mangang, on Wednesday during an ongoing three-day virtual meeting of police chiefs from across the country.

Nongpok Sekmai police station was established on April 8, 2015.

Also read | Manipur imposes night curfew till December 31 to check Covid spread

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 sought the laying down of parameters for grading police stations on the basis of their performances and citizens’ feedback to rank the top 10 among them annually. An annual assessment has since conducted to recognise 10 best police stations nationally and in each state and territory.

Earlier, Manipur’s Nambol and Imphal West city police stations were declared the best in 2018 and 2019.

In a tweet, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh wrote, “Congratulations to Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District on being conferred the #BestPoliceStationAward2020 of the country by Union Home Ministry. The award is in recognition of the professionalism, hard work, dedication and community oriented policing by the #Manipur Police.”