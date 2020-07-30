Sections
Home / India News / Manipur scientist brews Ginger Tea, says beverage may defend against Covid-19 infection

3Gingers was formulated by blending, in proportion, three species of Zingiber (ginger) each of which have been used traditionally for treatment of cold, cough, flu and many other ailments.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 18:11 IST

By Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Imphal

A teabag of 3Gingers tea may be brewed in boiled water for five or more minutes and the infusion served. (SOURCED.)

After successfully producing the ‘hottest hybrid chilli’ a scientist in Manipur has formulated an immune booster health drink- Ginger Tea and non-alcoholic beer called 3Gingers to build a defence system against Covid-19 and also to provide relief to patients infected with the virus.

Dr Rajkumar Kishor, Managing Director and Chief Scientist, Kwaklei and Khonggunmelei Orchids Pvt. Ltd., Imphal said, “With no effective therapeutic drugs or vaccine available at the moment to treat this dreaded viral disease, mankind has to resort to herbal medicines which are time tested through civilizations. These concept health drinks will act as immunity boosters as well as concoctions for respiratory infections including cold, cough, and flu.”

“Therapeutic use of the blend of these (three) gingers for treatment of Covid-19 can only be verified after a systematic scientific investigation along with proper clinical trials,” Dr Kishor, a Cancer survivor himself said.



The scientist who conceptualized the beverages solely for prevention of cancer because of their inherent anti-cancer properties, while he was undergoing treatment for AML-a type of blood cancer in Mumbai, was inspired by the research work on gingers at the laboratory of Prof GJ Sharma of the Department of Life Sciences, Manipur University.

Stating that all three gingers including the common ginger (Zingiber officinale) have been investigated scientifically for their rich antioxidant properties and contains many health beneficial bioactive molecules - phenolic compounds, polyphenols, flavanoids, etc, he said, “A teabag of 3Gingers tea may be brewed in boiled water for five or more minutes and the infusion served. Anybody having flu can have 2 servings a day, while a healthy individual can have a cup a day.”

In 2018, Dr Kishor had successfully produced the ‘hottest hybrid chilli derived from capsicum frutescens cultivar, capsicum chinense cv, and the hybrid of the two. Bhut Jolokia, or U-morok in Manipur, is currently India’s hottest chilli, after being certified by the Guinness Book World Records as the world’s hottest chilli in 2007.

The average pungency of the hybrid chilli is 287,400 heat units (SHU) on the Scoville scale with capsaicin (spicy chemical compound in the chillies) content of 1.80%.

