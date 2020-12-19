Sections
Manipur sees cold spell with sharp dip in temperatures

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 22:10 IST

By Sobhapati Samom, Hindustan Times Imphal

Residents in Imphal have been witnessing chilly winds for the last two days. (HT PHOTO.)

Manipur has begun to experience cold weather with the mercury plunging to 2.29 degrees Celsius in Senapati on Saturday, according to reports of the climate change cell of the Directorate of Environment, Government of Manipur.

Chilly winds have been sweeping Imphal valley since the last three days after the temperature suddenly dropped in both the hill and valley districts unlike the second week of December this year.

The minimum temperature in Imphal decreased to 3.92 degrees Celsius on Saturday against Friday’s 7.3 degrees Celsius, as per reports. Residents in Imphal have been witnessing chilly winds for the last two days.

Normally, cold weather is seen in Manipur during December-end and first week of January since the last few years, weather report observers in Imphal said. The minimum temperature in the state has been hovering around 5-7 degrees Celsius since the past few days. The state’s maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at Noney (27.77 degree Celsius).



According to the weather report of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati of the Indian Meteorological Department through its website the minimum temperature recorded in Imphal on Saturday was 3.2 degree Celsius.

The temperature has gradually dipped in Imphal since Thursday (7.5 degrees Celsius) and Friday (6.0 degrees C), sources in the Indian Council of Agricultural Research Manipur Centre at Lamphelpat said. The minimum temperature recorded at its centre on Saturday was 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Cold weather conditions were also reported from other hill towns of the state. With the sudden fall in temperature, consumption of charcoal and electric heaters to keep warm is on the rise, according to traders in the state capital.

