Home / India News / Manipur social welfare minister test positive for Covid-19

Manipur social welfare minister test positive for Covid-19

The minister has isolated herself and is waiting for the results of her second test before taking further steps.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 14:21 IST

By Sobhapati Samom, Hindustan Times Imphal

Nemcha Kipgen became the first minister in Manipur to test positive for Covid-19, (https://www.facebook.com/nemchakipgen.kpi)

Manipur’s social welfare and cooperation Minister Nemcha Kipgen took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

“After getting symptoms of Coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report came back positive. I sincerely request all of you who have come in contact with me in the past few days to kindly isolate yourselves and get yourselves tested at the earliest,” she tweeted.

Kipgen became the first minister in the state to test positive for Covid-19,

Sources here said the minister has isolated herself and is waiting for the results of her second test for further steps.



Nemcha Kipgen who is minister in charge of Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, had chaired a review meeting to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the presence of Deputy Commissioner, Senapati, Superintendent of Police, Chief Medical Officer and district level officers on August 20.

In that meeting, she handed over essential safety kits such as sanitizers, gloves, PPE, masks and sodium hypochlorite to frontline Covid warriors.

Sources from Senapati also said contact tracing is being carried out and those who came in contact with the minister will be tested and kept in isolation.

Earlier Congress MLA Md Fazur Rahim was tested positive for COVID 19 after he returned from New Delhi on August 10.

On Monday, Manipur reported 116 new Covid-19 cases taking the state’s tally to 5,362, the government said in a statement.

On the other hand with 97 recoveries, the recovery rate of the Covid-19 positive cases in Manipur reached 69.24 per cent on Monday.

So far 3,713 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

“The number of active cases is 1,627,” the statement added. There were no casualties on Monday. The death toll stands 22, the statement said.

