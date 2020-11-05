Sections
Home / India News / Manipur student body’s proposed 48-hour inter-state bandh deferred again

Manipur student body’s proposed 48-hour inter-state bandh deferred again

The students’ body deferred bandh following a successful meeting with the government

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 11:36 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Imphal

ATSUM had planned a 48-hr bandh beginning November 5. (Representational Image)

Manipur-based All Tribal Students’ Union (ATSUM)’s proposed 48-hour inter-state bandh and ban on construction works of national projects in Manipur, which was scheduled to commence from November 5, has been deferred again following an agreement with the government during a meeting, sources said on Thursday.

The meeting, which was held at chief minister’s secretariat in Imphal on Wednesday, was attended by chief minister N Biren along with tribal affairs and hills minister Vungzagin Valte, public health engineering minister L Dikho, forest and environment minister Awangbow Newmai, MLA Ginsuanhau, additional chief secretary, and director of tribal affairs and hills, and representatives of ATSUM led by its president.

“The students’ body agreed to defer their proposed agitation on the chief minister’s assurance that their demand for ADC (Autonomous District Council) elections and also for no further extension of the current ADC term shall be considered in the next Cabinet meeting after the bypolls,” a source in Imphal said.

Also read | Manipur issues new Covid-19 guidelines



The by-elections to four Assembly Constituencies are scheduled to be held on November 7.



ATSUM has been demanding that elections to six ADCs in hill districts be held in November as terms of the current ADCs expired in May this year.

However, the state government extended the terms for six months, citing difficulty in holding the elections during the rainy season among other reasons. Manipur has six ADCs-Churachandpur, Chandel, Sadar Hills,Senapati,Tamenglong and Ukhrul.

ATSUM has, however, warned that the agitation may resume if the state government fails to keep its word. Much will also depend on the outcome of the joint meeting of ATSUM and its federating units to be held on November 12, it said.

