Manipur to launch mobile Covid 19 testing kit

Manipur government has decided to launch a mobile coronavirus testing kit at the earliest to reduce the effort and time taken to collect and test samples, said Manipur health & family welfare minister Langpoklakpam Jayantakumar on Saturday.

Jayantakumar said the mobile testing facility will specially be helpful for testing in the remote hill areas. The minister was speaking at a gathering at Senapati district headquarters, 60 km north of Imphal, after a visit to different quarantine centres in the district on Saturday, said officials.

He said since the state didn’t have adequate medical equipment and manpower required to fight the pandemic, the state cabinet approved the decision to recruit 300 doctors as soon as possible. He added that the pending recruitment of 106 staff nurses under the national health mission will be finalized at the earliest to bring down the shortfall.

The state’s capacity to test 1,000 samples daily is insufficient to cover the steady stream of residents returning to the state and efforts are on to raise it, the minister added.

He also had a discussion with the civil society organisations in the Senapati district after a visit to the district hospital at Kangpokpi.

The total number of Covid 19 positive cases has reached 157 in the state including 105 active cases.