Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Manipur to launch mobile Covid 19 testing kit

Manipur to launch mobile Covid 19 testing kit

Manipur govt has decided to urgently recruit over a hundred doctors and nurses to meet with the shortfall of manpower to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:28 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Imphal

The mobile testing kit will be handy for testing in remote hilly areas of the state. (AP Photo)

Manipur government has decided to launch a mobile coronavirus testing kit at the earliest to reduce the effort and time taken to collect and test samples, said Manipur health & family welfare minister Langpoklakpam Jayantakumar on Saturday.

Jayantakumar said the mobile testing facility will specially be helpful for testing in the remote hill areas. The minister was speaking at a gathering at Senapati district headquarters, 60 km north of Imphal, after a visit to different quarantine centres in the district on Saturday, said officials.

He said since the state didn’t have adequate medical equipment and manpower required to fight the pandemic, the state cabinet approved the decision to recruit 300 doctors as soon as possible. He added that the pending recruitment of 106 staff nurses under the national health mission will be finalized at the earliest to bring down the shortfall.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19



The state’s capacity to test 1,000 samples daily is insufficient to cover the steady stream of residents returning to the state and efforts are on to raise it, the minister added.



He also had a discussion with the civil society organisations in the Senapati district after a visit to the district hospital at Kangpokpi.

The total number of Covid 19 positive cases has reached 157 in the state including 105 active cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SpiceJet ladder hits parked IndiGo aircraft amid gusty winds
Jun 07, 2020 01:10 IST
17,000 trees to be axed in Bathinda, Muktsar for widening NH-7
Jun 07, 2020 01:08 IST
TedTheStoner: Decoding the social media influencer
Jun 07, 2020 01:07 IST
Residents in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs complain of gas leak
Jun 07, 2020 01:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.