Manipur Unlock 2: Reopening of schools, colleges, cinemas, entertainment parks allowed

The Manipur government issued Unlock 2 guidelines allowing the reopening of educational institutions including schools and colleges along with cinemas and entertainment parks and said that detailed and separate guidelines containing standard operating procedures for the reopening will be released by various concerned government departments.

The state authority released the Unlock 2 guideline on Thursday stating that no lockdown outside the containment zones shall be notified without prior consultation with the state government.

Among the newly permitted activities, the use of swimming pools has been cleared from October 15 but only for training sportspersons and subject to adherence to SOPs-- to be issued by the ministry of youth affairs and sports.

The guidelines further stated that cinemas, theatres, multiplexes will be allowed to reopen up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity and the SOP to be issued by ministry of information and broadcasting in this regard will be binding for resumption of their operation.

“Entertainment parks and similar places will also be permitted to open, for which the SOP will be issued by ministry of health and family welfare,” the guidelines added.

The guidelines also permit business to business (B2B) exhibitions and reopening of all financial institutes, private banks, insurance companies etc.

It has also allowed social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations made up of more than 100 persons after October 15 subject to restricting the attendance to 50% of the hall capacity but not exceeding 200 persons in closed spaces. It also makes wearing of face masks and adherence to social distancing measures mandatory for organising the above listed functions.

The number of people permitted for gatherings in open spaces will depend upon the size of the ground, the guidelines said.

“Organisers of these functions shall be responsible to ensure that the space/area is adequate to ensure social distancing among the participants,” it said.

Locality based retails shops dealing with essential commodities have been permitted to remain open from 7am to 6pm on all days. Similarly, wholesale shops in Thangal Bazar, Dharamsala, Paona Bazar and Masjid Road have also been allowed to stay open for the same duration on all days except Sunday.

The state authority has notified the continuation of the roster system for opening of shops, divided into two groups instead of the earlier three groups, from 8am to 6pm in Thangal Bazar and Paona Bazar except for the shops located in by lanes between buildings.