Sections
Home / India News / Manipur wants to stop flights for 10 days to clear Covid-19 test backlog

Manipur wants to stop flights for 10 days to clear Covid-19 test backlog

Manipur is struggling with a rising backlog of samples waiting to be tested for Covid-19.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 14:53 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Manipur government has asked the Centre to stop all five daily flights landing in Imphal for a period of 10 days. (PTI)

The Manipur government on Monday asked the Centre to stop flights to Imphal for 10 days to enable it to clear a backlog of Covid-19 tests of incoming passengers.

“As on date, there are five flights landing in Imphal. The state government has decided to stop all passenger flights for a period of 10 days to clear the pending backlog of testing and also clear the congestion in quarantine centres. As discussed, I request you to stop all passenger flights to Imphal from 19-06-2020 to 28-06-2020. Kindly issue necessary instructions to all airlines, DGCA and the AAI,” chief secretary J Suresh Babu said in a letter to Usha Padhee, joint secretary in the civil aviation ministry.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

The letter also said that due to heavy inflow of people there is a substantial delay in testing and there is a huge backlog of 15,000 samples pending results.

Manipur’s Covid-19 tally stands at 458 out of which there are 367 active cases.



The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 has been rising since the government allowed people to return home last month.

The first batches arrived by trains before flight services were resumed towards the end of May.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

60-year-old man is Chandigarh’s sixth Covid-19 casualty; city’s positive case count reaches 355
Jun 15, 2020 16:18 IST
Bombay HC allows airlines to fill middle seats after adhering to safety norms
Jun 15, 2020 16:17 IST
Seeking help sooner is better for mums and kids, suggests study
Jun 15, 2020 16:17 IST
After Penguin, three more Tamil films are headed for direct OTT release
Jun 15, 2020 16:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.