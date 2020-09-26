Manish Sisodia’s health improves, to be shifted from ICU to normal ward

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is being treated for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and dengue, is showing further improvement, a report said on Saturday. Sisodia is likely to be shifted out of the intensive care unit (ICU) of private Max Hospital in Saket and moved to a normal ward, news agency PTI said.

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was administered convalescent plasma therapy on Friday after which there was an improvement in his health condition, officials had said.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s education and finance minister, had tested positive for the coronavirus disease on September 14 and then for dengue on Thursday. His blood platelet count and oxygen level fell on Thursday and was moved to Max Hospital from government-run LNJP Hospital.

He had announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease. “Had got my COVID-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon,” Sisodia had said.

Before Sisodia, Delhi’s health minister Satyendra Jain had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17. Jain has recovered from the viral disease.