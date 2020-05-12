Sections
Home / India News / Manmohan Singh out of AIIMS hospital in Delhi

Manmohan Singh out of AIIMS hospital in Delhi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Sunday night over chest pain, was allowed to leave hospital and go home on Tuesday.The...

Updated: May 12, 2020 13:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Sunday night over chest pain, was allowed to leave hospital and go home on Tuesday.

The former PM, 87, was admitted after he suffered a reaction to a new medication and developed fever.

His sample was taken for ruling out coronavirus infection and he tested negative for it,” PTI reported.

Singh, a senior leader of the opposition Congress, is currently a member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.



He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS.

A number of leaders expressed concern over his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

