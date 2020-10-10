Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Mann Ki Baat gives ‘great opportunity’ to share inspiring journeys: PM Modi calls for ideas for next episode

Mann Ki Baat gives ‘great opportunity’ to share inspiring journeys: PM Modi calls for ideas for next episode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about the passage of farm bills, the importance of storytelling and the values of the Indian family system during the last edition of Mann Ki Baat.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 16:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a keynote address at the Invest India conference in Canada through video conferencing in New Delhi this file photo. (PTI Photo )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for ideas for the 70th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, which will be aired on October 25. Modi’s Mann ki Baat is aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month.

“#MannKiBaat presents a great opportunity to share inspiring journeys of outstanding citizens and discuss themes that power societal change. This month’s programme will take place on the 25th. Share your ideas on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister had talked about the passage of farm bills, the importance of storytelling and the values of the Indian family system during the last edition of Mann Ki Baat. He had also hailed the courage, bravery and valour of soldiers, who carried out the surgical strikes in 2016.

On the farm laws, which are being criticised by opposition parties, he had said that these bills will empower farmers and give them the freedom to sell their produce. PM Modi said farmers have benefitted by the policies of his government since 2014.



Also read | Mann ki Baat: Farm sector playing key role in making India self-reliant, says PM Modi

He had also encouraged people to take up storytelling in his last Mann Ki Baat programme, saying “where there is a soul, there is a story”. “There has been a thriving tradition of storytelling in India. We are proud that we are citizens of the country where there has been a tradition of ‘Hitopdesh’ and ‘Panchatantra’. In the stories, an imaginary world of animals and birds was created so that words of wisdom and intellect be made easily understood,” the Prime Minister had said.

Kathakalashebam, he said, was an ancient method of telling religious stories. “Different types of folklores are prevalent in our country. There is an interesting style of storytelling in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, which is called Villu Pattu. It has a very interesting harmony between music and the story. In India, there has been a tradition of puppetry,” he had pointed out.

Also read | ‘Include inspirational stories from foreign rule, will inspire our young’, urges PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi also talked about the efforts being made by individuals to promote the art of “Kissagoi” (story-telling) across the country. “I have been observing the initiative to promote the art of ‘Kissagoi’. I got information about gaathastory.in website run by Amar Vyas and others. Vyas after completing MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad went abroad and then came back. Now he stays in Bengaluru and takes out time to do such interesting work in the field,” Modi said.

He also mentioned those who are popularising stories from rural India. Vaishali Vyavhare Deshpande from Maharashtra and Chennai’s Srividya Veeraraghavan were among them. He also mentioned Geeta Ramanujam’s kathalaya.org and another website called Indian Storytelling Network which are doing good work in the field.

Bengaluru’s Vikram Sridhar who is working on stories related to Mahatma Gandhi was also mentioned by Prime Minister Modi in his address. He also urged the citizens to share information about others who are working in the field.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India races to upgrade its armoury, fires a missile every 4 days
Oct 10, 2020 16:19 IST
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
Oct 10, 2020 16:04 IST
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Oct 10, 2020 13:37 IST
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Gill’s fifty brings respite for KKR
Oct 10, 2020 16:59 IST

latest news

Longer monsoon will have no impact on the onset of winter: IMD
Oct 10, 2020 17:01 IST
North Korea’s Kim attends military parade, thanks troops for stopping coronavirus
Oct 10, 2020 17:00 IST
Prevented 75% more infiltration attempts across LoC this year compared to 2019: Indian Army
Oct 10, 2020 17:00 IST
World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize for hunger fight
Oct 10, 2020 16:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.