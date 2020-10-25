Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Mann Ki Baat: In push for local, PM Modi highlights ‘Pencil Village of India’

Mann Ki Baat: In push for local, PM Modi highlights ‘Pencil Village of India’

In hi Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi said that the Chinar wood in the Kashmir Valley has high moisture content and softness which makes it most suitable for the production of pencils.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 12:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A worker packing pencil slates that have been stacked in bags inside a factory in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. (Waseem Andrabi/HT File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the people of the country to promote and buy locally-made products during the festival season. Addressing the nation through Mann Ki Baat, he also listed a unique success story.

The prime minister talked about Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir which is emerging as a hub for making pencils.

“Today, Pulwama is playing an important role in educating the entire nation. Today, if the students across the nation do their homework, prepare notes, it is because of the hard work of the people of Pulwama,” PM Modi said in his 70th Mann Ki Baat address.

“Almost 90 per cent of the demand for pencil slate in the country is met by the Kashmir Valley. And Pulwama has a big share in that. At one time, we used to import the wood for pencils, but now, Pulwama is making the country self-reliant in this field,” he added.



PM Modi said that the Chinar wood in the Kashmir Valley has high moisture content and softness which makes it most suitable for the production of pencils.

“Oukhoo in Pulwama is known as the ‘Pencil Village’. There are many units engaged in the production of pencil slates which are generating employment. And in these units, women are working in large numbers. Pulwama earned this distinct identity when locals here decided to do something novel. They took risk and dedicated themselves to it,” said PM Modi.

“I appreciate the brothers and sisters of Pulwama and their families who are making invaluable contribution in educating young minds of India,” the prime minister added.

In his monthly radio address, PM Modi wished people on Dussehra and said that with various festivals coming up, they need to show patience and follow health guidelines in the wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

He also paid glowing tributes to India’s first home minister Sardar Patel, whose birth anniversary falls on October 31, and asked people to work for the country’s unity through their words and deeds.

Pm Modi also remembered former prime minister Indira Gandhi, whose death anniversary is on October 31.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India must overcome China syndrome, embrace QUAD
Oct 25, 2020 11:04 IST
In push for local, PM Modi highlights ‘Pencil Village of India’
Oct 25, 2020 12:13 IST
Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh
Oct 25, 2020 10:58 IST
‘Show patience during festival season’: PM Modi’s message on Mann Ki Baat
Oct 25, 2020 11:47 IST

latest news

Covid-19 has pushed back luxury car segment in India by 5-7 yrs: Audi
Oct 25, 2020 12:14 IST
Pence adviser Obst caught Covid-19, adding to White House outbreak
Oct 25, 2020 12:13 IST
Remember soldiers guarding our borders, light a ‘diya’ for them: PM Modi
Oct 25, 2020 12:10 IST
DU Admissions 2020: Online registration process under 3rd cut-off list to begin tomorrow, check details
Oct 25, 2020 12:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.