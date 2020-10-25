Mann ki Baat: Light a lamp for soldiers; pick local products while shopping for festivals, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people to light a lamp for the soldiers protecting the borders. Wishing the public on Dussehra, the prime minister pointed out that they should show patience and follow Covid-19 guidelines while celebrating during the festive season which includes festivals like Diwali, Valmiki Jayanti, Eid and Guru Nanak Jayanti in the coming days.

In his serial radio address, Mann Ki Baat, the prime minister said Dussehra was the victory of good over evil and also of fortitude over adversities. He also reiterated his ‘Vocal for Local’ pitch even as he defended the farm laws brought in by his government, saying the move had opened up new avenues for farmers.

Also read | No tolerance for corruption, no place for middlemen in new India, says PM Modi

He said Indian products like Khadi were getting international recognition and were being lauded as an eco-friendly clothes. He said an area in Mexico was actively engaged in production of Khadi.

The prime minister said during festivals, our support staff -- like the cleaning staff, house help and security guards -- should be taken care of, especially during these difficult times.

The prime minister said on Diwali, one lamp should be lighted in gratitude to the soldiers who are protecting our borders. “We have to remember our soldiers, who are standing guard at the borders even in times of festivals. We must celebrate festivals while remembering them. We also have to light a ‘diya’ in our homes to honour these brave sons and daughters of mother India,” he said.

He also paid glowing tributes to India’s first home minister Sardar Patel, whose birth anniversary falls on October 31, and asked people to work for the country’s unity through their words and deeds.

The prime minister said Patel instilled the idea of Unity in Diversity in the minds of the people. “Today we have to encourage all those aspects which unite us,” he said.

He said our ancestors had tried to bring people close. He also mentioned the efforts of Adi Shankaracharya and Sikh gurus had brought people together.

The prime minister also expressed his admiration for the teachings of Maharishi Valmiki and said he had inspired millions.PM Modi also remembered former prime minister Indira Gandhi, whose death anniversary is on October 31.

He also applauded the brothers and sisters of Pulwama and their families “for educating the young minds of the country”. He said that almost 90% of the demand for pencil slate in the country is met by the Kashmir Valley, and Pulwama has a big share in that. “At one time, we imported the wood for pencils, but now Pulwama is making the nation self-reliant in this field,” he said.

The prime minister lauded the technology-based service delivery projects that came up during the lockdown. He also mentioned a fresh vegetable delivery app in Jharkhand by a self-help group led by women. He said new opportunities in the farm sector were encouraging the youth.

“This is a new beginning that tell us what kind of changes are possible with the new farm laws,” he said.