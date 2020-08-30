Mann ki Baat: PM stresses on need for self-reliance

NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi was vocal for local in his monthly outreach talk on radio, Mann Ki Baat, stressing on the need for and the importance of India-made apps and toys, and mentioning the USPs of indie dog breeds such as Kombai.

“At a time when Atmanirbhar Bharat is becoming a mantra of the people, how can any domain be left untouched by its influence?,” he said, asking people to consider bringing home “one of these Indian breeds.”

Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) has been the Prime Minister and the government’s theme for some time. The ₹20 lakh crore stimulus and relief package announced by the government to help individuals and businesses cope with the Covid-19 pandemic was built around this theme.

In his 31-minute talk in Hindi, Modi said he brainstormed with various ministries on how students and children should spend their time during lockdown. It was in this context that he mentioned toys and games.

India should become a hub for toy production, he said. The global toy industry is over Rs 7 lakh crore but India’s share is very small and we will have to work to increase it, Modi added. Some areas are being developed as toy clusters, he said. The best toys are those which encourage the creativity of children, he added, suggesting that . start-ups to “team up for toys”. Come, let’s play,” he added.

The PM also highlighted the potential of the country’s young people by drawing attention to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s Atmanirbhar app challenge that threw up alternatives to popular applications such as Twitter and TikTok.

The Atmanirbhar app challenge was launched Modi on July 4.

Among the indigenous applications to win the challenge were Koo, an alternative to Twitter; MapMyIndia, an alternative to Google maps; and Chingari, an alternative to TikTok.

“Dear countrymen, everyone acknowledges capability of Indians to offer innovation, solutions, when there is dedication and sensitivity, this power becomes limitless... Be it virtual games, be it the sector of toys in the self-reliant India campaign, all have to play very important role...,” Modi said.

He mentioned an app called KutukiKids “This is an interactive app for children using which they can easily learn many aspects of maths, science through songs and stories.” Kutukikids won the second prize in the e-learning category.

A pair of army dogs, honoured with the army chief’s commendation card on Independence Day for their heroics, found a special mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, with the PM hailing them as “bravehearts” who performed their duties diligently to protect the country.

While Vida, a black Labrador, sniffed out landmines and grenades during a demining operation in Jammu and Kashmir and prevented army casualties, Sophie, a Cocker Spaniel from a bomb disposal unit, helped avert a tragedy by detecting explosives in Delhi, two army officials said. Their names and unique service numbers will be put up on roll-of-honour boards at their respective units.

“Army dogs and their handlers perform dangerous tasks but they receive little attention. Many of them have been killed in the combat zone. The PM has thrust them into the limelight by highlighting their contribution in his address,” said a senior army officer, asking not to be named.

In his address, the PM also talked about the gallant actions of Balaram, who detected explosives on the Amarnath Yatra route, and Bhavana, who sniffed out an improvised explosive device (IED) many years ago, but was killed as terrorists managed to trigger the explosive..

The PM said indigenous dog breeds such Mudhol Hound, Himachali Hound, Rajapalayam, Kanni, Chippiparai and Kombai were “fabulous,” cheaper to raise and better adapted to the Indian environment. He said the security forces were increasingly inducting these local breeds.

In his talk, Modi also focused on nutrition . The month of September will celebrated as nutrition month and schools should have not just report cards but also nutrition cards and nutrition monitors along with class monitors, he said.

“Schools are being involved. There should be a nutrition monitor just like there is a class monitor. There should be a nutrition card along with the report card.”

Modi said normally this time of the year is festive but this time the situation is different because of COVID-19. He said there has been unprecedented restraint, simplicity in our festivals this time, he said.

He said many Indian festivals celebrate nature. Modi made a special mention of a festival celebrated by Bihar’s Tharu tribe in this regard along with Onam.

Modi also lauded farmers saying that the sowing of kharif crops had seen an increase as compared to last year. He showered praises on farmers for doing so despite COVID-19.