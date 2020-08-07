Sections
Home / India News / Manoj Sinha takes oath as new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

Manoj Sinha takes oath as new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

Manoj Sinha is the second Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after the state was bifurcated and made into a union territory last year.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 13:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former union minister and BJP leader Manoj Sinha took oath as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. He is the second Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after the state was bifurcated and made into a union territory last year.

Sinha replaced Girish Chandra Murmu, who after his resignation on Wednesday was appointed as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

A three-time member of Parliament and a minister in the Narendra Modi government’s first term at the Centre, Sinha’s appointment as Lt Governor comes at a time when the region is grappling with multiple issues, from security concerns to a tumultuous social and political landscape .

Choosing a politician instead of a bureaucrat or a retired army man is also being read as a signal of New Delhi’s intent to foster friendly ties with the state’s bureaucracy and its people and bank on Sinha’s ability to juggle statecraft with legislative limitations.



On Thursday morning while leaving home for his new address in J&K, Sinha’s only comment to the waiting media retinue was “accha hai” (it is good).

After Satyapal Malik, who was governor of erstwhile J&K state, Sinha is the new political touch to the Valley - both Malik and Sinha are grassroot politicians with the latter an alma mater of IIT-BHU, Varanasi. He lost the last Lok Sabha election to strongman and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Afzal Ansari.

Sinha has represented the parliamentary constituency of Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh thrice in the Lok Sabha. He has also served as minister of communications and minister of state for Railways.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Priyanka Chopra shares her own version of 2020 mood calendar
Aug 07, 2020 13:50 IST
Ekta shares Sushant’s first scene from debut show, watch his entry
Aug 07, 2020 13:46 IST
Twitter’s latest trend ‘Binod’ is as hilariously bizarre as you’d expect
Aug 07, 2020 13:46 IST
WBJEE 2020 Result declared, Souradeep Das bags 1st rank, here’s how to check scores
Aug 07, 2020 13:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.