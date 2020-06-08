Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Many countries, including India, don’t know when Covid-19 peak will come: Top Chinese expert

Many countries, including India, don’t know when Covid-19 peak will come: Top Chinese expert

India until now has reported more than 2.56 lakh cases and nearly 7,000 deaths.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 10:53 IST

By Sutirtho Patranobis | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi Delhi

According to real-time statistics from Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 7 million confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in the world and the death toll stands at 402,709. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Several countries, including India, have not yet seen the peak number of the coronavirus disease or Covid-19 cases, a leading Chinese infectious disease expert has said and warned that the second wave or a rebound of the outbreak could be stronger than the first.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Zhang Wenhong, head of Shanghai’s Huashan hospital’s infectious disease department, said in an interview to state media that India, Brazil and Russia, for example, haven’t seen the peak of the pandemic curve yet and don’t know when the cases will come down.

India until now has reported more than 2.56 lakh cases and nearly 7,000 deaths.

The increase in the number of cases is being aided by the easing of lockdown in many countries, Zhang was quoted as saying in thepaper.cn.



Giving the example of the United State, where the epidemic is most severe, he said after production was resumed in the US the outbreak in many states has shown signs of a rebound or a surge in the number of cases.

The outbreak is also rebounding in West Asia including in Iran, Zhang added.

For China, it will be crucial to control the number of imported cases – or infected persons returning to China from abroad – to stop the rebound.

According to real-time statistics from Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 7 million confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in the world and the death toll stands at 402,709.

Zhang had warned in April that the pandemic is unlikely to die out in summer and a second wave of the infection was expected.

He said then while speaking at an online discussion that China’s experience with disease control means any resurgence in infections later this year will be manageable.

It will not require a repeat of the dramatic measures taken to curb the virus’s initial spread as needed earlier in the year, he said.

“China won’t implement any shutdowns, and imported cases will certainly still make up the bulk of the outbreak,” the Caixin magazine quoted Zhang as saying.

“For a long time, epidemic prevention and control will go through periods of relaxation and tightening. It will be possible to live and work normally, but it probably won’t be possible to completely eradicate the outbreaks,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Thane: Traffic snarls reported as restrictions ease
Jun 08, 2020 11:10 IST
Health Ministry drafts rules to help severely ill Covid patients access new drugs
Jun 08, 2020 11:03 IST
Here’s how early life education improves memory in women in old age
Jun 08, 2020 11:03 IST
86-year old Delhi resident shines a ray of hope by defeating Covid 19
Jun 08, 2020 10:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.