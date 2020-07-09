Sections
Maoist couple surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada: Police

They were part of several incidents including an attack on police near NMDC plant in which six jawans were killed.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 09:29 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Dantewada

Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav also informed that 28 Maoists have surrendered so far after they launched a campaign few days back. (AP file photo. Representative image )

A Maoist couple surrendered before Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav on Wednesday.

They were part of several incidents including an attack on police near NMDC plant in which six jawans were killed.

Pallav said that the couple used to work for the Maoist group by providing them local information.

He also informed that 28 Maoists have surrendered so far after they launched a campaign few days back.



