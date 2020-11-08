Sections
Home / India News / Maoist killed, 2 jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

Maoist killed, 2 jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

Police recovered a huge quantity of explosives, including pipe bombs and four weapons, from the encounter spot.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:23 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

Two jawans - one Sandip Ghosh of CoBRA 204th battalion and constable Chandu Kadti of the district reserve guard - sustained leg injuries after they stepped on an iron spike trap set up by Maoists. (HT Photo)

A suspected Maoist was killed and two jawans were injured in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district of Bastar region on Sunday.

Police recovered a huge quantity of explosives, including pipe bombs and four weapons, from the encounter spot.

Inspector General of Police, (Bastar Range) Sunderaj P told HT that a combing operation was launched after the attack, which is still going on in the nearby jungles.

“The encounter took place in the jungles of Bhattiguda village under Pamed police station limits, on the border with Telangana,” Sunderaj said.



The IG said that a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and CRPF’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) launched an anti-naxal operation on Saturday after the information about gathering of Maoists in the area.

“On Sunday, when the team reached a hill near the Bhattiguda area, the Maoists opened fire. In retaliation, the security forces also started firing after which they fled into the jungles. Upon search, a body of a Maoist was found,” the IG said.

Two jawans - one Sandip Ghosh of CoBRA 204th battalion and constable Chandu Kadti of the district reserve guard - sustained leg injuries after they stepped on an iron spike trap set up by Maoists.

“The constables are fine and searching in the area is going on,” the IG added.

On Tuesday, security forces killed a suspected Maoist in the jungles of Kamalpur village of Usoor area and two rifles were recovered.

