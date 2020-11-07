Sections
Home / India News / Maoist killed in encounter near Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh

Maoist killed in encounter near Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh



Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 14:42 IST

By Shruti Tomar, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Police have recovered ration and other daily use items in large quantities from the encounter site. (HT Photo)

A Maoist carrying a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh on her head was killed in an encounter in Balaghat district, 431 km north east of Bhopal, late night on Friday, said police.

Balaghat, superintendent of police, Abhishek Tiwari said the woman was identified as a resident of Bastar, Chhattisgarh, Sharda, an active member of Katia-Mocha Vistaar Dalam.

“Acting on a tip off, hawk force and police team were carrying out a search operation on Friday late night in Malkhedi forest area near Kanha Tiger Reserve when Maoists, about 25 in number, started firing. The police team also retaliated and fired. After the gun battle, which lasted for more than an hour, the team inspected the area and found the body of a woman Maoist,” said the SP, Balaghat.

“Police team also found blood spots in two other places which means some other Maoists also sustained injuries in the encounter,” said the SP.

Police have recovered ration and other daily use items in large quantities from the encounter site.

(With inputs from Monica Pandey from Jabalpur)

