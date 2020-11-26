Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Maoist killed in gunfight in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

Maoist killed in gunfight in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

Santosh Podiam carried a reward of Rs1 lakh on his head, and was allegedly involved in killing of policemen in Bijapur district

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 13:49 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

The gunfight between the forces and Maoists took place in the Darbha forest area which falls under Kutru police station. (Representational Image)

Security forces gunned down a Maoist in a gunfight in Bijapur district of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh on Thursday. Santosh Podiam carried a reward of Rs1 lakh on his head, and was allegedly involved in killing of policemen in Bijapur district.

Podiam was jan militia commander of CPI ( Maoist) and was allegedly involved in abduction and murder of assistant sub-inspector Nagaiyya Korsa in August and killing of forest ranger Rathram Patel in September, in Kutru and Jangla police station areas respectively, police said.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P told HT that the gunfight took place at around 5am in the Darbha forest area which falls under Kutru police station.

“A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and district force was out on an anti-Maoist operation after a tip-off about their gathering in the jungle. At around 5am, when the team was cordoning off the jungles, Maoists opened fire on them. The exchange of fire lasted about 20 minutes and Podiam’s body was recovered,” said the IG .



Police have also recovered a rifle from the spot.

Also read | Chhattisgarh government fixes tribal Devgudis to counter Maoists in Bastar region

On Monday, three Maoists, including a woman cadre, carrying a collective reward of Rs18 lakh on their heads were gunned down by the security forces in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division.

Three weapons, including an automatic rifle, were found at the spot. The deceased were identified as members of company no 5 of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Nov 26, 2020 14:37 IST
India will never forget wounds of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks: PM Modi
Nov 26, 2020 14:01 IST
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism, says Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
Nov 26, 2020 13:34 IST
PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28
Nov 26, 2020 13:59 IST

latest news

When Maradona magic mesmerized 100000 fans at the Azteca
Nov 26, 2020 14:39 IST
DU PG Admissions 2020: Delhi University PG 2nd merit list released at du.ac.in
Nov 26, 2020 14:30 IST
India stocks rise after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das flags strong recovery
Nov 26, 2020 14:27 IST
UN warns of ‘very critical’ shortages in Ethiopia’s Tigray
Nov 26, 2020 14:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.