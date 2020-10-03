Sections
Home / India News / Maoist who killed Bijapur villagers, gunned down by his own subordinate

Maoist who killed Bijapur villagers, gunned down by his own subordinate

Modiyam Vijja had earned the wrath of his own associates due to recent incidents of mindless killings of innocent villagers, said the police.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 13:38 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Raipur

Maoist rebels handed over Vijja’s body to his family members for cremation, said police. (AP file Photo)

A senior Maoist allegedly responsible for the killing of civilians in Bijapur district of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh was killed by his own subordinates, police claimed on Friday.

“We had received confirmed information about Gangaloor Area Committee in-charge and Divisional Committee Member Modiyam Vijja getting killed by his own cadres on Thursday,” said Bastar range’s inspector general of police Sunderaj P, in a written statement.

Senior Maoist leader Vijja was behind most of the killings of civilians and rallies organized in Gangaloor area in West Bastar division region of Bijapur.

In Bijapur, 12 people, including three policemen and a forest ranger, have been killed in the last one month.



“This is a very important development in the background of recent civilian killings in the South Bastar Region. There was a lot of dissent among the senior cadres and local cadres with regard to mindless violence against the innocent tribals,” the IG stated in his statement.

Also Read: Maoists kill 2 villagers in Chhattisgarh for being informers: Police

We have information that a confrontation broke out between Vijja and his subordinate Dinesh Modiyam, secretary of Gangaloor area committee, over the recent killings of innocent tribals in Bijapur, following which, the former was killed. The Maoists then handed over his body to his family in Mankeli village for cremation which was performed on Friday evening, he said.

“It appears there is a lot of dissent among the senior cadres and lower rung cadres and they are in confrontation mode with regard to violence being committed on innocent tribals by senior ultras,” the IG reiterated.

On Thursday, two villagers from two villages of Bijapur district, including one former deputy sarpanch, were killed by Maoists on suspicion that they were police informers.The incidents took place on Wednesday night in two villages under Jangala police station area.

