Home / India News / Maoist with reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head arrested by MP police

Maoist with reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head arrested by MP police

The development comes at a time when the MP police is facing heat over an alleged fake encounter held earlier this month.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 08:47 IST

By Shruti Tomar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhopal

The Maoist was nabbed from a forest area after he tried to run away. (AP File Photo/Representative)

A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head was arrested by Madhya Pradesh police in Balaghat district on Thursday morning, said police. Badal Singh Markam, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was nabbed from a forest area of Kanha Tiger Reserve.

Inspector general (IG) of police, Balaghat, KP Venkateshwar said Badal Singh Markam was currently with Bastar Vistardalam unit of the banned ultras. Police also recovered a pistol from his possession.”

“Police got information on Thursday morning that two Maoists including Markam had come to Bandha Tola village of the district. During an operation to nab him, two people including Markam were spotted. Markam was nabbed from a forest area of Kanha Tiger reserve after a chase while his companion managed to escape,” said the IG.

Also Read: Rs 10 lakh hike in ex-gratia for Odisha cops and staff killed by Maoists

He said other Maoists started firing on the police team when it was returning after arresting Markam. “Police also fired in reply. Later, the insurgents fled from the forest area. No one sustained injury in the encounter,” he added.

According to Balaghat police, this was the police’s second recent encounter with Maoists.

On September 6, a tribal was allegedly killed during an alleged encounter with Maoists in Balaghat. A Chhattisgarh minister had demanded a high level probe in the matter calling it a fake encounter. The MP government ordered a CID inquiry into the death of the tribal, on Wednesday. Earlier, a magisterial inquiry had been ordered by Balaghat collector.

