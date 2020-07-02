Maoist with Rs 29 lakh bounty nabbed in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon

David is a member of the divisional committee of the CPI (Maoist). (HT Photo)

The police in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon nabbed a Maoist commander on Wednesday after an encounter in which he was injured. The encounter took place in the forest of Rajnandgaon on Tuesday night.

Police said that David alias Umesh, a native of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, was one of most wanted Maoists of newly formed MMC (Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh) of CPI (Maoist).

“We detained him on Wednesday morning and admitted to a hospital. His arrest will be made after his recovery,” Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Shukla told Hindustan Times.

An AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 54 live cartridges, one pistol, one walkie-talkie set, medical items and other stuffs of daily use and Rs 772 cash was also recovered from David’s procession.

Shukla further said that encounter took place when a police team was out of an anti-Maoist operation.

“The team laid an ambush on Katenga-Pendridih road and sensing presence of security personnel the Maoists opened fire. The encounter lasted for about 30 minutes after which the Maoists fled from the spot. A search operation started after the encounter and we nabbed David in the Khobha village,” the SP said.

The total reward on his head is of Rs 29 lakh in three states including Maharashatra, MP and Chhattisgarh.

“David was one core member of Maoists team engaged in the expansion of new zone MMC in three states. His arrest is very important development for the police,” said a senior police officer posted in Raipur.

It is worth mentioning that the Maoists have built a new red corridor in the tri-junction of three states - Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh - in 2016-17. Many documents recovered suggest they are continuously moving in that area to strengthen the new zone and recruit some cadres.

Senior police officers of Chhattisgarh believe that that now there about 200 armed Maoists in the Vistaar Dalam of the MMC zone, who are trying to established their grip. The new zone is said to be a refuge of hardcore Maoists of Bastar and other regions. Most of the cadres in this region were recruited from South Bastar.