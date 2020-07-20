Sections
Home / India News / Maoists brutally thrash 25 locals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Maoists brutally thrash 25 locals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

The incident took place after the villagers talked to the District Collector and Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav, during their visit in the area, and apprised them of their problems and demanded development works to be carried out in the region.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 07:37 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Dantewada

Afraid of further brutality by the maoists, the villagers refrained from approaching the administration after the incident. A police team from the Katekalyan station reached the village and found out about the whole incident. (ANI Photo)

In an outrageous incident in Dantewada, maoists brutally thrashed 25 locals, including the mother of a newborn child, in the Parcheli village of the Katekalyan tehsil.

The incident took place after the villagers talked to the District Collector and Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav, during their visit in the area, and apprised them of their problems and demanded development works to be carried out in the region.

The maoists were infuriated by the villagers as they talked to the administration two days ago. Following which, they brutally thrashed 25 villagers, according to Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav on Sunday.

Afraid of further brutality by the maoists, the villagers refrained from approaching the administration after the incident. A police team from the Katekalyan station reached the village and found out about the whole incident.



Following this, SP Pallav sent four ambulances to carry 18 injured villagers to the Katekalyan Hospital while seven severely injured persons were sent to the district hospital.

The 18 villagers were discharged from the Katekalyan Hospital after treatment, while the rest are undergoing treatment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Inter’s title hopes damaged by 2-2 draw at Roma
Jul 20, 2020 07:38 IST
Bihar’s Covid-19 tally reaches 26,379; death toll mounts to 179
Jul 20, 2020 07:37 IST
Maoists brutally thrash 25 locals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada
Jul 20, 2020 07:37 IST
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus says he tested positive for coronavirus
Jul 20, 2020 07:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.