Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Maoists kill five of their own members in Chhattisgarh

Maoists kill five of their own members in Chhattisgarh

These killings are the fallout of an ongoing rift within the outlawed CPI (Maoist) over recent murders of civilians by some Maoists in south Bastar.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:54 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Raipur

Police had last week said top naxal leader Modiyam Vijja had been gunned down by his juniors at the beginning of this month. (AP File Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)

Five naxals carrying rewards ranging from Rs 1 lakh to 3 lakh on their heads were killed by their colleagues in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district over the last two weeks, police said on Tuesday.

These killings are the fallout of an ongoing rift within the outlawed CPI (Maoist) over recent murders of civilians by some naxals in south Bastar, they said.

Police had last week said top naxal leader Modiyam Vijja had been gunned down by his juniors at the beginning of this month.

“We have got information about the killing of five more naxals by their own outfit members in Bijapur,” Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.



The deceased were identified as Sandip alias Budhram, janmilitia platoon section commander, Lakhu Hemla, Maoists jantana school in-charge, Santosh, head of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan, Dasru Mandavi, head of janatana sarkar group and Kamlu Punem, militia platoon commander, he said.

All the five deceased were carrying rewards ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh on their heads, he said.

Of them, four were active in Gangaloor area committee of Maoists, which was being headed by Vijja while Santosh was active in Pamed area committee, the IG said, adding that more details on the killings are being collected.

Vijja, a ‘divisional committee member’ cadre who was involved in killing of villagers in Bijapur, was shot dead on October 1, Sundarraj said.

“Police had been receiving information about differences between senior and lower-rung cadres with regard to the brutal approach adopted by top ultras towards local villagers from a couple of months.

“The recent killings of villagers by naxals in Bijapur after branding them as police informers further escalated the tension,” the IG said.

He said the killing of six naxals, including Vijja, seems like eruption of a gang war between different groups within the banned outfit.

Terming it as a “crucial” development, the senior police officer said security forces have been keeping a close watch on happenings within the Maoist organisation and are taking strategic action accordingly.

Since the beginning of this year, 43 civilians have been killed in naxal-related incidents in Bastar division, including 11 in four districts in September, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Oct 06, 2020 23:07 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Bumrah knocks Gopal out, RR struggle 
Oct 06, 2020 23:12 IST
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Oct 06, 2020 22:11 IST
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Oct 06, 2020 22:51 IST

latest news

‘Your opinion isn’t last word’: Andhra govt faces SC’s ire for pitching English over Telugu
Oct 06, 2020 23:17 IST
Research shows benefits, risks of treating appendicitis with antibiotics
Oct 06, 2020 23:16 IST
No penalty until glitches in HSRP system are fixed, says Delhi transport minister
Oct 06, 2020 23:14 IST
Road rage: Man rams car into bike after argument in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden
Oct 06, 2020 23:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.