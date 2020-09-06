Sections
Maoists kill four in Bastar

Suspected Maoists have killed four villagers in Bastar region’s Bijapur district on the suspicion that they were police informers, the Chhattisgarh Police said on...

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:01 IST

By Ritesh Mishra,

Suspected Maoists have killed four villagers in Bastar region’s Bijapur district on the suspicion that they were police informers, the Chhattisgarh Police said on Saturday.

The killing took place in a span of two days in the forest of Dumri-Palnar village in the Gangaloor area, according to Sunderaj P, inspector general of police, Bastar range.

Sunderaj said Maoists were not happy with development work, including road construction work, underway in the area. “They called the villagers who were supporting the construction work and killed four of them. The other villagers were badly beaten by the Maoists in public. We are still finding the exact details of killings and on which date the killings took place,” he said.

In past one week, Maoists killed a total of nine persons including two policemen in three districts of Bastar region.



On Wednesday, a former sarpanch was killed in the Pakhanjur area. A pamphlet said the sarpanch was killed in a “janadalat (people’s court)”.

Two policemen, who had been missing for a few days, were found dead on Monday and Tuesday in Bastar, a stronghold of the Maoists.

“Such incidents (of killing villagers) have increased because the Maoists are frustrated and are under pressure. They are afraid of the entry of security forces in their core areas in Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur. They have been killing and beating innocent tribals out of frustration,” Sunderaj said.

Another Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, posted in the Bastar region, detailed the reasons behind the killings.

“Firstly, the lodging of FIRs against Maoists has increased and villagers are coming out to report them. Secondly, they want the villagers not to join police recruitment drive. Thirdly, there is no clarity among Maoists whether to proceed militarily or increase mass support in Bastar. And lastly, there is gradual deterioration in command and control of Maoists, thus resulting in indiscipline among the lower cadre,” said the officer, requesting anonymity.

