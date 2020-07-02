Sections
Home / India News / Maoists kill policeman in Bijapur district of Bastar division

Maoists kill policeman in Bijapur district of Bastar division

The incident occurred at Maatwada village under the jurisdiction of Jangla police station limits late at night on Wednesday night when about a dozen Maoists killed the assistant constable with sharp-edged weapons in front of his parents, the IGP said.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 13:59 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

Police have launched a combing operation in the area after the incident. (AP file photo. Representative image)

The outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) rebels killed an assistant constable of Chhattisgarh Police and also grievously injured his parents in Bastar division’s Bijapur district late at night on Wednesday.

The parents are undergoing treatment at a district hospital.

“The deceased assistant constable, Somaru Poyam, was posted at Farsegarh police station. He was on medical leave for the past 20 days because he was suffering from some abdomen-related ailment,” said Sunderaj P, Inspector-general of police (IGP), Bastar range, Chhattisgarh.

“His parents sustained serious injuries while trying to save their son. They have been admitted to a district hospital and are stated to be out of danger,” he added.

Police have launched a combing operation in the area after the incident.

