Maoists release Chhattisgarh cop's parents in a day after pressure from villagers

Maoists release Chhattisgarh cop’s parents in a day after pressure from villagers

Lachhu Telam and his wife Vijjo Telam were released on Tuesday evening after pressure from the villagers. Their son Ajay Telam is a constable with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Dantewada district.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:38 IST

By Ritesh Mishra |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Raipur

Ajay Telam had distributed pamphlets and put up posters of Maoists in his village, urging them to surrender due to which the ultras abducted his parents, the police said. (AP FIle / Photo used for representational purpose only)

The parents of a Chhattisgarh policeman, who were abducted by Maoists on Monday, were released by the rebels on Tuesday evening, the police said.

“Due to sustained pressure from villagers of Gumiyapal, Maoists have released the parents of Ajay Telam. For the first time, the whole village walked 15 km to Bade Palli jungles and put forth their views and made sure that Maoists release Telam’s parents,” said Superintendent of Police ( SP ) Dantewada, Abhishek Pallava.

The couple was abducted by Maoists from Gumiyapal village under Kirandul police station limits on Monday night.



The Dantewada police had launched the ‘Lon Varratu’ campaign in June under which posters and banners of the rebels, who carry cash rewards on their heads, are being put up in their native villages. The posters mention their names and appeal to the rebels to join the mainstream.

Ajay Telam had also distributed pamphlets and put up posters of Maoists in his village, urging them to surrender due to which the ultras abducted his parents, the police said.

