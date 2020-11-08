Sections
Maoists, security forces exchange fire in Bihar’s Jamui

A cache of arms and ammunition, banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) pamphlets, medicines, and items of daily use were seized following the encounter.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 13:18 IST

By Avinash Kumar,

The encounter took place at Giddheshwar Hills and no casualty has been reported from either side yet. (AP FILE/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The dense Chatro forest in Bihar’s Jamui district, which shares its border with neighbouring Jharkhand’s Giridih district, on Sunday morning echoed an exchange of intense firing between left-wing extremists (LWEs) and security forces after a brief lull of violence for 22 days.

The encounter took place at Giddheshwar Hills and no casualty has been reported from either side yet.

Manu Maharaaj, deputy inspector-general of police (DIG), Munger range, said the security forced had acted on the basis of a tip-off that Maoist sub-zonal committee member of eastern Bihar and Jharkhand, Arvind Yadav alias Awinash; commander Parvesh Da; and Prakash Rana along with their guerilla squad had reached the forest.



“The Maoists resorted to unprovoked firing at security forces belonging to 207 CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), who were combing the forest near Pathakchak dam. The rebels beat a hasty retreat taking advantage of the dense forest cover and the hostile hilly terrain following the retaliatory firing by the security forces,” said the DIG.

“Recruitment forms” to the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the armed wing of the LWE, were recovered from the spot, he added.

Blood stains were found at the spot, which indicated that some of the rebels might have been killed or sustained grievous injuries because of the firing, the DIG said.

More details would be made available after the security forces got back to their camp, he added.

Earlier, a similar incident had occurred at Paisra in Munger district on October 18.

DIG Maharaaj had led that operation on the Jamui-Munger border against the outlawed Maoist rebels, spearheaded by Sahdeo Soren alias Parvez.

Two pistols, improvised explosive device (IED)-making materials, blood-stained clothes, explosive gel, fake voter identity and permanent account number (PAN) cards were seized by the security forces from the spot.

