Mask is medicine until a vaccine is found, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indians on Friday to wear masks and maintain social distancing until a Covid-19 vaccine is not found, adding that the battle for ‘lives and livelihood’ would not stop until it was won.

Speaking at the launch of the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan” over video conference, Modi also attacked opposition parties over their handling of past crises while lauding Uttar Pradesh for its “hard work” in saving lives during the pandemic.

“Go out for work but follow the two metre distance norm, put a mask on your face and maintain cleanliness to win the battle for lives and livelihood. We are not aware when we will get rid of Covid. But there is only one medicine. It’s maintaining two meter distance and wearing a mask. Till a vaccine is developed, we will be able to get protection ourselves with this medicine,” Modi said.

The state job campaign, aimed at creating employment and infrastructure, is part of the ‘Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan’ that the prime minister launched on June 20 for 116 districts in six states. Thirty one of UP’s 75 districts are covered under the campaign.

In his speech, Modi drew a comparison between the Covid situation in the state with that in some countries.

“Take four European countries England, France, Italy and Spain. These countries have been super powers for 200-250 years. They are in a dominating position even now. These countries also have a total population of 24 crore. But 130,000 persons have died due to Covid there while only 600 persons have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh… USA, too, is badly affected. USA has a population of 33 crore but 125,000 lives have been lost there. If UP had not prepared well it would have lost 85,000 lives… so by now Yogi government has saved lives of 85,000 persons.”

He praised Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for their handling of the crisis. “Can you imagine, his father died and instead of attending his father’s cremation he continued to work to protect you. I felicitate him,” Modi said, referring to the death of Adityanath’s father in April.

“When other states are struggling to fight against Covid, Uttar Pradesh has launched such a big scheme for its development. The UP government is making use of every opportunity being created out of the crisis….We could not have imagined this achievement in situations that prevailed in UP before 2017,” the prime minister said, referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party coming to power in the state in the assembly elections three years ago.

In his speech, Modi referred to the stampede at the Kumbh Mela in 1954, when roughly 500 people died, and indirectly criticised then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Thousands of lives were lost in Kumbh when an MP from Allahabad was Prime Minister. Those in government then tried their best to hide the number of deaths,” he said.