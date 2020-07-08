Masks, sanitisers out of essentials’ list

The emergence of two- and three-play cloth masks as adequate protection (as opposed to the N95 masks that people thought were the only protection in March) has also played a role in ensuing adequate supply. (REUTERS)

The Centre has removed masks and sanitisers from the purview of the Essential Commodities Act, citing the absence of reports of shortages of such items from anywhere in the country. The items were brought under the purview of this law in March when demand for them outstripped supply, with an eye on capping prices. Masks and sanitisers remain the first line of defence to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“There are no adverse reports with respect to price or availability to continue (to treat) face masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities,” a Union consumer affairs ministry order said last week.

Since late March companies have significantly increased production of sanitisers and several have also entered these businesses. The emergence of two- and three-play cloth masks as adequate protection (as opposed to the N95 masks that people thought were the only protection in March) has also played a role in ensuing adequate supply.

Officials allayed fears that the move may lead to a spike in prices citing their adequate supply. “Usually retail prices go up when there is more demand than supply. A few months ago, there was a shortage of these items, which is why they were brought under the Act... Now there is indigenous manufacturing also of these items. We are comfortably placed, and experts reviewing the matter did not find the need to continue the restrictions,” said an official in the pharmaceuticals department , who asked not to be named.

Officials said the supply of personal protection equipment, including masks, and hand sanitisers, has now been streamlined at hospitals too.

“There was a shortage a few months ago but now these are readily available, and even the prices have come down,” said a person associated with Max Healthcare, which runs a chain of hospitals.

The production and supply of masks and hand sanitisers were regulated as per the law and various states put price caps on them. Hoarding of any item declared as an essential commodity is an offence under the Act and can lead to imprisonment of up to seven years.

A second official said a frequent review of these items in all states and Union Territories showed that supply is enough to meet demand. "Therefore, no shortage is anticipated. The government will continue to monitor the prices of these commodities under regular channels."

The second official, who also requested anonymity, added that people were also commonly using scarfs, handkerchiefs, and other clothing material as masks, which have been declared equally effective in preventing the Covid-19 spread.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade on March 20 banned exports of masks, textile raw material used for making them, and ventilators in view of the pandemic. The order denotifying masks and sanitisers as essential items will have no bearing on the export ban, the second official said. That means they can’t be exported.

On June 29, the restricted export of PPE kits was allowed by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade. A monthly quota of five million PPE for Covid-19 units has been fixed, for issuance of export licences.

Abhishek Aggrawal, an analyst with commodities trading firm Comtrade, said that if supply is equal to or more than demand, then there is no legal justification for treating any item as essential. “The original notification declaring these items as essential was till June-end.”

The country’s drug price watchdog--National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA)--is also monitoring retail prices of pulse oximeter and oxygen concentrators that are used to manage Covid-19 cases amid reports of their shortage following increased demand. NPPA on June 29 sought details of the maximum retail prices of these items from all manufacturers and importers to monitor the price movement.

Dr G C Khilnani, a pulmonologist, said oximeter is essential to check oxygen saturation of patients, especially those under home quarantine. “Any drop in levels should be immediately brought to the notice of the doctor concerned. And oxygen therapy is also the mainstay of Covid-19 treatment. So there is an increased demand .”

“Even after four months of the pandemic, we are still not getting adequate number of sanitisers in our hospitals and clinics. With this new rule, the essential materials will once again be sold at a higher price, which will add to to the ongoing the crisis and patient bills. Unless these items are easily available in chemist stores at reasonable rates, its removal from the list of essential items is not the right step,” said Dr Deepak Baid, president, Association of Medical Consultants.

AB Unhale, commissioner of Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, said that the decision has been taken after a countrywide survey. “The overpricing was happening at the beginning of the pandemic. Now, masks and hand sanitisers are available at reasonable rates. Due to adequate availability of hand sanitisers at a lower price, local traders have stopped engaging in black marketing. So, I don’t think removal of the products from the list will lead to over pricing again,” he said.

After repeated protests, the central government imposed price cap on two and three-layer masks and hand sanitisers but didn’t include N95 masks in the list. Anjali Damania and Sucheta Dalal filed a petition in the Bombay high court seeking price restrictions on N95 which is the most essential safety gear for medical practitioners.

Talking about this relaxation from essential commodities list, Damania said, “Business men were lobbing for this for days and now, they have won. People in rural areas still don’t have proper masks and santizers. N95 masks are being sold at Rs 300 which was earlier available for Rs45. But rather than taking action against them, the government gives them relaxation in middle of a pandemic. It’s all a money minting business,” she said.