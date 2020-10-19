Sections
Masks, sanitisers, social distancing as Class 9-12 students return to schools in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has said that sanitisation of premises is mandatory before every shift on a regular basis.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 08:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Staff of St Francis School in Lucknow make sanitisation and other safety arrangements as students of Class 9 to Class 12 return from Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo )

Schools, except those in containment zones, in Uttar Pradesh will reopen for students of Class 9 to Class 12 on Monday, for the first time since the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) forced classes to shut in March. The state has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) on health, sanitation and necessary protocols for the reopening of schools.

The government has said that sanitisation of premises is mandatory before every shift on a regular basis. “In the first phase, Classes 9 to 12 may start in these schools. The schools must run in two shifts of smaller durations, to ensure student safety,” deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma had said on October 10.

Here are the guidelines and rules which will have to be followed by schools, students and teachers:



1. Classes will be held in shifts and all necessary protocols, including social distancing and proper sanitisation of premises, will have to be followed by schools.

2. Students of Class 9 and Class 10 may come to school in the first shift and in the second shift, those of Class 11 and Class 12 may attend classes. A maximum of 50% of students should be called in a day and the remaining 50% the following day.

3. Students will only be allowed to attend classes after furnishing written permission from their parents or guardians.

4. Students will be made to sit at a distance of 6 feet from each other.

5. Sanitiser, hand wash, thermal scanning and arrangement for primary treatment will have be made available by authorities in all schools.

6. If a student, teacher or other employees has symptoms of cold or fever, they will be sent home after primary treatment.

7. Teachers, students and workers will have to compulsorily wear masks and the school management will have to keep some in reserve.

8. The UP government has also given directives to continue online teaching and encouraging it. It has also that priority should be given to calling those students to school who do not have access to online teaching.

9. School buses will have to be sanitised every day and proper distance should be maintained in seating arrangements.

10. No student should be forced to come to school, the government has said.

