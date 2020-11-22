Sections
Home / India News / Massive operation on to find tunnel suspected to have been used by Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota

Massive operation on to find tunnel suspected to have been used by Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota

All the four terrorists were killed in a gunfight when a Kashmir-bound truck, in which they were travelling, was stopped for checking at Ban toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Thursday.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 17:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Srinagar

Central Reserve Police Force  (CRPF) personnel stand guard at Jammu & Kashmir National Highway after  an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota, in Jammu district. (PTI)

A massive operation is underway near the International border in Samba sector to unearth an underground tunnel which was suspected to have been used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists to sneak into the country from Pakistan, said officials on Sunday.

All the four terrorists were killed in a gunfight when a Kashmir-bound truck, in which they were travelling, was stopped for checking at Ban toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Thursday.A huge cache of arms and ammunition including 11 AK assault rifles, three pistols, 29 grenades and six UBGL grenades were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists, who, according to police, had come to execute a “big plan” to disrupt District Development Council polls, slated to be held in eight phases beginning November 28.Based on the material recovered from the slain terrorists, it was suspected that the terrorists infiltrated into this side from Pakistan through an underground tunnel in Samba district, the officials said.

They said a massive anti-tunnelling operation is being carried out by the BSF since Friday and presence of a tunnel is suspected near Regal village in Samba district.The Army and police have also joined the operation, which is still underway, the officials said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

