Massive search operations underway in J&K to nab Hizbul commander

The search operation is currently underway at Beighpora Gulzapora, the native village of Hizbul’s operational chief Riyaz Naikoo, who is the senior most active commander in the Valley.

Updated: May 06, 2020 07:25 IST

By Mir Ehsan | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times Srinagar

The two operations were launched by the forces after they got a tipoff about militant presence in the area. (Reuters file photo)

Two operations are underway in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district from late Tuesday night to nab Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s commander Riyaz Naikoo, officials have said.

Sources said that the operation has been pursued to track him down. However, it’s not clear whether Naikoo is trapped in the cordon or not.

During one of the operations, the forces engaged in a brief gun battle with militants in Pulwama’s Sharsali Khrew. The police confirmed that the operation is still underway in the Sharsali village.



Also read | ‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter

The two operations were launched by the forces after they got a tipoff about militant presence in the area.

On Tuesday night, the army and police had moved some earth digging equipment in the village.

A senior police officer confirmed that a couple of operations are going on in Pulwama. Currently the forces are conducting house-to-house searches.

The last two months have seen a series of operations in Kashmir. In the past three days, eight security forces men including Commanding Officer of 21 RR were killed in two separate encounters in Handwara.

