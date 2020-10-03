Massive security at Delhi-Noida border; Rahul, Priyanka allowed to go to Hathras

Heavy security has been deployed at the Delhi-Noida border on Saturday afternoon as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi started towards Hathras — in their second attempt to meet the family members of the Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 and died of her injuries in Delhi On September 29.

“They are violating the Section 144 of CrPC. We are deployed here to control the unlawful assembling of people. We are appealing for peace amid Covid-19 outbreak, in larger public interest they should disperse,” Noida additional deputy commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said.

On Thursday, both the leaders were detained on their way to Hathras on the grounds of violating Section 144 and Pandemic law. Their second attempt on Saturday is significant as 35 Congress MPs, including Shashi Tharoor, have joined the delegation.

The Congress posted a video of the heavy police deployment at the border.

As the car that Priyanka Gandhi was driving reached near the border, it was stopped owing to the massive blockade at the area. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were ready to visit the village alone as well. “What is the violation of Section 144 if Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi want to go alone?” Surjewala said.